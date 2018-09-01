Dillard’s (DDS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dillard’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6104359818404 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

DDS opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.71. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Michael S. Mcniff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $933,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $45,648.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $52,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,226 shares of company stock worth $3,746,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

