Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,036 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.29% of Integer worth $171,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,473,000 after purchasing an additional 447,347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,851,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,030,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 212,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Integer by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.86. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $80.53.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.41 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 15,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Mcevoy sold 21,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,666,842.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,072 shares of company stock worth $4,709,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

