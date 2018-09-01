Diploma (DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,355 at Numis Securities

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price objective increased by Numis Securities from GBX 1,275 ($16.45) to GBX 1,355 ($17.48) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Numis Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,200 ($15.48) to GBX 1,300 ($16.77) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,350 ($17.41) to GBX 1,320 ($17.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,342 ($17.31).

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 1,456 ($18.78) on Wednesday. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,270 ($16.38).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

