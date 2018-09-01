Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Discover Financial Services worth $38,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $78.12 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $2,153,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,076,888.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $262,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

