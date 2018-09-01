Discovery Energy Corp (DENR) CEO Keith J. Mckenzie Sells 575,000 Shares

Discovery Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:DENR) CEO Keith J. Mckenzie sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Discovery Energy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145. Discovery Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

About Discovery Energy

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

