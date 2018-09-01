DLH (DLHC) versus Robert Half International (RHI) Critical Analysis

DLH (NYSE: RHI) and Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

DLH has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robert Half International has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Robert Half International pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. DLH does not pay a dividend. Robert Half International pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Robert Half International has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DLH and Robert Half International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLH 0 0 2 0 3.00 Robert Half International 2 3 4 0 2.22

DLH currently has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 40.17%. Robert Half International has a consensus price target of $64.70, indicating a potential downside of 17.24%. Given DLH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DLH is more favorable than Robert Half International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DLH and Robert Half International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH $115.66 million 0.56 $3.28 million $0.27 20.15 Robert Half International $5.27 billion 1.82 $290.58 million $2.60 30.07

Robert Half International has higher revenue and earnings than DLH. DLH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Robert Half International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DLH and Robert Half International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH 0.85% 12.54% 6.75% Robert Half International 6.11% 33.44% 19.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of DLH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Robert Half International shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of DLH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Robert Half International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Robert Half International beats DLH on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; and senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance improvement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It serves clients and employment seeking candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

