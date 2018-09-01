DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (DNBF) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock earned a news impact score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 49.0930966883881 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ DNBF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Get DNB Financial Corp Common Stock alerts:

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.16). DNB Financial Corp Common Stock had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. equities analysts forecast that DNB Financial Corp Common Stock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

In other news, EVP Bruce E. Moroney sold 4,712 shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $169,302.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for DNB Financial Corp Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Financial Corp Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.