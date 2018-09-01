Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $317.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $1,112,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,109,358 shares of company stock worth $70,614,414 over the last three months. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 335,024 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 69,610 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,344,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 622,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 123,909 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.19. 274,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,143. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

