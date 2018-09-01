Dollar Tree (DLTR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital set a $120.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $114.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.87.

DLTR stock opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,087.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 87.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

