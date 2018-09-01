Dollar Tree (DLTR) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global cut Dollar Tree to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.87.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,457,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,022.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 83.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,467,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,972,000 after buying an additional 2,036,622 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $113,994,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,494,000 after buying an additional 1,331,959 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 183.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,920,000 after buying an additional 1,225,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,717,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,029,000 after buying an additional 852,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

