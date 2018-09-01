Dollar Tree (DLTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.53-5.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.87.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

