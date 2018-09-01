Dollar Tree Sees Unusually High Options Volume (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 21,752 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,078% compared to the typical volume of 1,847 call options.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.87.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

