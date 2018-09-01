Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 25,136 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,136 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $95,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visa to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Visa to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $146.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $102.26 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

