DowDuPont (DWDP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWDP. Barclays lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, MED reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

DWDP stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that DowDuPont will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

In other news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $18,503,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,892 shares of company stock worth $33,938,668. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 85.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.