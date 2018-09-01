Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Holdings Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,307 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.51% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group worth $112,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

DPS stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.23 and a 12 month high of $126.65.

In other news, insider Martin M. Ellen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total value of $3,621,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derry L. Hobson sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $218,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,047 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,983 shares of company stock worth $7,707,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

