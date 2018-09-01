Dresser-Rand Group (DRC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Dresser-Rand Group (NYSE:DRC) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dresser-Rand Group earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.5478088375875 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:DRC opened at $11.05 on Friday.

Get Dresser-Rand Group alerts:

Dresser-Rand Group Company Profile

Dresser-Rand Group Inc is a supplier of custom-engineered rotating equipment solutions for long-life, critical applications in the oil, gas, chemical, petrochemical, process, power generation, military and other industries around the world. The Company operates through two segments: New Units and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Dresser-Rand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dresser-Rand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.