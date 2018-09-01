DSW (DSW) Price Target Raised to $33.00

DSW (NYSE:DSW) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of DSW from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DSW from a neutral rating to a negative rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSW has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.92.

Get DSW alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DSW opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. DSW has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. DSW had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $793.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that DSW will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. DSW’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

In other DSW news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSW. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DSW by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DSW by 1,340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in DSW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DSW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DSW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.