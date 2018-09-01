Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will post sales of $197.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.14 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $169.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $782.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.00 million to $800.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $836.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $793.06 million to $892.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Duke Realty had a net margin of 72.53% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,648. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $75,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1,414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 138,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 129,294 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 886,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.