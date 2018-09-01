DXC Technology Co (DXC) Position Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1,570.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

In related news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $4,989,411.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,753 shares of company stock worth $8,334,033 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

