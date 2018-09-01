DXC Technology (DXC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DXC Technology earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2028532504175 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

NYSE:DXC opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $215,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,753 shares of company stock worth $8,334,033. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.