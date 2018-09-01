EA Coin (EAG) Trading Up 26.6% Over Last Week

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. EA Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $85.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EA Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EA Coin has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00313614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00158562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000662 BTC.

EA Coin Coin Profile

EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. EA Coin’s official website is www.eacoin.io.

Buying and Selling EA Coin

EA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

