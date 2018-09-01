Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Holdings Reduced by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,829 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.99% of Echo Global Logistics worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2,251.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 689,527 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,089,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,048,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,405,000 after purchasing an additional 464,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECHO stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $934.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rogers sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $136,155.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,455 shares in the company, valued at $316,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,301 shares of company stock worth $4,544,139 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECHO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

