Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,235 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $2,920,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $624,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $542,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $4,667,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,854.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,800 shares of company stock worth $21,685,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

NYSE:EW opened at $144.24 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

