Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Insider Sells $313,020.00 in Stock

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guy Gecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $305,010.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $299,070.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFII opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 128.85, a PEG ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.08. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.72 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronics For Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the second quarter worth $281,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the first quarter worth $2,624,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 4.2% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

