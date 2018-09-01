Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post $4.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $17.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $17.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. MED upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.48%.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

