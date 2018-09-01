Emerson Electric (EMR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.32.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 18,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

