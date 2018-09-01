Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $32.01 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $32,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 30,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 111,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 483,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,223,000 after buying an additional 105,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

