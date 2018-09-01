Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,000 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verisign were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 1,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Verisign by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verisign to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $158.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.08.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

