Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2,095.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 42,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup upped their price target on Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Progressive to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $67.88.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $748,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,103 shares of company stock worth $6,837,205. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

