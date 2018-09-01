Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) VP Sells $157,840.00 in Stock

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) VP Beth Taylor sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $157,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Beth Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Beth Taylor sold 285 shares of Endocyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $5,187.00.

Shares of Endocyte stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.32. Endocyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 69,330.66%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Endocyte, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Endocyte from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Endocyte in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. venBio Select Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Endocyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,769,000. RA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endocyte by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Endocyte by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,995 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Endocyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,087,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Endocyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 489,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

