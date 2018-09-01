Energous Corp (WATT) Receives $30.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WATT. BidaskClub cut Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Energous in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

In other Energous news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 1,645 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $28,030.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gaulding sold 4,096 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $65,945.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,087 shares of company stock worth $754,204. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in Energous by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Energous by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WATT traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 251,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.51. Energous has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 182.29% and a negative net margin of 9,750.39%. equities analysts anticipate that Energous will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

