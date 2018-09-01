Enerplus Corp (ERF) Insider Nathan Douglas Fisher Purchases 1,500 Shares

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) insider Nathan Douglas Fisher bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00.

Nathan Douglas Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 9th, Nathan Douglas Fisher sold 4,050 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total transaction of C$68,647.50.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.14. The company had a trading volume of 750,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,746. Enerplus Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.55 and a 12-month high of C$18.04.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “c$17.01” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.46.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

