EnerSys (ENS) Receives $77.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $301,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Jones sold 13,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,080,703.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,399.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,920 shares of company stock worth $1,732,714. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4,106.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97,529 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. 215,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,371. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.85 and a 1-year high of $83.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $670.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.30%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

