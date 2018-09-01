Enertopia Corp (ENRT) President Robert Mcallister Buys 570,000 Shares of Stock

Enertopia Corp (OTCMKTS:ENRT) President Robert Mcallister acquired 570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.04 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ENRT stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 300,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,759. Enertopia Corp has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company has an option to purchase a 100% interest in the lithium projects covering an area of approximately 2,560 acres of placer mining claims in Churchill, Lander, and Nye counties in Nevada.

