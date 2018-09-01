EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on EnLink Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of ENLK opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 5,200.00%.

In related news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $981,675.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,437.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

