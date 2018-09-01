EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,793,923 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 31st total of 10,758,646 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,714,118 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $130.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

In other news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,445,304.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total transaction of $229,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,532,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,159. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,530,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.1% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

