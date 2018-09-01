EOS (EOS) Price Hits $6.60 on Major Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, EOS has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.60 or 0.00093451 BTC on exchanges including Zebpay, Fatbtc, Exmo and DigiFinex. EOS has a total market capitalization of $5.98 billion and $905.08 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,006,245,120 coins and its circulating supply is 906,245,118 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ChaoEX, Kraken, Bithumb, Bibox, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Coinone, Hotbit, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Koinex, Coinsuper, Binance, YoBit, TOPBTC, IDAX, ABCC, Zebpay, GOPAX, Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, Huobi, IDCM, Mercatox, OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, Tidebit, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Coinbe, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Exrates, ZB.COM, EXX, C2CX, DOBI trade, Ovis, COSS, Exmo, BtcTrade.im, Kuna, Bilaxy, BitFlip, Tidex, BCEX, Instant Bitex, OKEx, Rfinex, LBank, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, CoinExchange, BigONE, Bit-Z, CoinBene, QBTC, CPDAX, HitBTC, CoinEx, Neraex, BitMart and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.