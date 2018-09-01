EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 34.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 138,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

In other news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $489,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.49. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $72.32.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 38.00%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 6.18%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 86.06%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

