EQT Co. (EQT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,965,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of EQT worth $991,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 61.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,103,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,940 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $195,704,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $177,755,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 115.1% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,031,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,650 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 781.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 924,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 819,629 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EQT news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.20 per share, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,385 shares of company stock worth $476,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

NYSE:EQT opened at $51.02 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

