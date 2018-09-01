Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Director Ronald Walter Tratch Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.36, for a total value of C$326,800.00.

EQB stock traded down C$1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,983. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$51.50 and a 52 week high of C$72.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQB. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable Group from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.13.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

