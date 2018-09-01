Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2019 Earnings (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $964.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

AEO opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $3,100,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $16,275,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $1,351,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.0% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 173,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $10,750,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $197,151.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,286.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,297,348 shares of company stock worth $80,736,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

