Escalade (ESCA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Escalade earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.9397059065278 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ESCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Escalade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 13,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464. Escalade has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $190.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Escalade’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

