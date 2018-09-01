Evofem Biosciences’ (EVFM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We utilize a discounted cash flow (DCF)-based approach, with a 15% discount rate and an effective tax rate of 30% applied to all future cash flows. Our probability of success for Amphora in contraception is 70%, which translates into a risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) of $250M.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVFM. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.63). research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Lynch purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 121,715 shares of company stock valued at $272,226. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 6,497.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Evofem Biosciences worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

