Exelon Co. (EXC) Receives $44.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 310,017 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,078 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,418,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,795. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

