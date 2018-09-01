Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Position Increased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

NYSE:XOM opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $340.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

