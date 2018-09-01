F.N.B. (FNB) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. F.N.B. earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.6683613559115 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.86 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, Director Frank C. Mencini acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,140.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.