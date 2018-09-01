FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $391,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Stock

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 252,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 69,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,284,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

