Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 56,397 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,397 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $20,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,961 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,459,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,133,000 after acquiring an additional 457,752 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,466,000 after acquiring an additional 343,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 316,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 171.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 468,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,021,000 after acquiring an additional 295,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $134.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.76.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $4,433,861.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,124 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $187,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,711 shares of company stock worth $25,431,495. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

