Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $25.28 Million Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX)

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 764,654 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,294,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 421,446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 235,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.29. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,570.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1094.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.