Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 14,548 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,548 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $21,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 181.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $2,153,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,798 shares in the company, valued at $89,076,888.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,225. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.